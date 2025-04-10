Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
