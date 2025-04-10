Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

