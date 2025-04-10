Jamie Iannone Sells 7,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of eBay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

