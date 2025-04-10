Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.