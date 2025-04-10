Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 23.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 861,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

