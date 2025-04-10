iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $245.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

