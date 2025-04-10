iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,146,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 641,851 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $21.84.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $765.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

