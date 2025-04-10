iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $45.57. 5,216,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,703,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

