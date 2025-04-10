iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

