iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 275314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

