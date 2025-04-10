iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 234,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 660,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,870,000. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,006,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.