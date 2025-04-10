iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 1,864,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,181. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

