iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $546.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

