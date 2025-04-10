iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 7.4 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

