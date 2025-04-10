Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PHO opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.