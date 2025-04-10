Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.