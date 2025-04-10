Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $466.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.94. The company has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

