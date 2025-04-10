Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $478,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

