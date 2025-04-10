Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of ANSYS worth $370,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 39,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,198 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $9,607,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $309.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.30 and a 200 day moving average of $333.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

