Invesco Ltd. Has $362.55 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $362,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $141.65 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

