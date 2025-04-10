Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Coterra Energy worth $312,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

