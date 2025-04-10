Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.96% of Builders FirstSource worth $322,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 52.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 86.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

