Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 414,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.
