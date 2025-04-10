International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 156,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 60,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.