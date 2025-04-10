Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 51,915,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 75,927,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Up 18.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

