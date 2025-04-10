Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,547 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Thursday, April 3rd, Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 41,528 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.