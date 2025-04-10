Insider Selling: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sells £118,325.76 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 563,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £118,325.76 ($151,195.71).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,118 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,262.87).

On Thursday, February 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,001 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £960.24 ($1,226.99).

On Thursday, January 23rd, Sue Rivett sold 199,212 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £47,810.88 ($61,092.36).

On Monday, January 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 3,798 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £987.48 ($1,261.79).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.24. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Further Reading

