Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells $93,393.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,575. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OppFi Trading Up 8.9 %

OPFI stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.24 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OppFi by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 2,488.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

