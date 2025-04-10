Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Sells $10,907.60 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $10,907.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,381.20. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $27,940.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $33,540.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $55,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $22,192,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $20,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

