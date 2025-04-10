Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells $12,551.40 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,551.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,952.50. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

