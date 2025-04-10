Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells $12,551.40 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,551.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,952.50. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on El Pollo Loco
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
