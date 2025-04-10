Insider Buying: Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Acquires £41,000 in Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,389.47).

Science Group Stock Down 3.8 %

SAG opened at GBX 400.10 ($5.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 433.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.85. Science Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327.96 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Science Group (LON:SAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.40%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

