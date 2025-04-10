Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Acquires C$69,870.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,870.00.

Shares of RML opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$307.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

