Insider Buying: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Purchases C$22,700,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 13.4 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.84. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

