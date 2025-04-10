Insider Buying: Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hardy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.