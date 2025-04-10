Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.03. 1,487,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.41. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$7.38.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.