Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Daniel Stuart Farb bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,849.50.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.43. 113,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,261. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAV shares. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

