Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

