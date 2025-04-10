ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 29.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.04). Approximately 504,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,802,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.51.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Stories
