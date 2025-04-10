Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,269,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $201.29. 25,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,744. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

