Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 808070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 490 ($6.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520 ($6.64).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.88. The company has a market cap of £536.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 13.34%.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.77), for a total value of £1,388,774.45 ($1,774,564.85). 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

