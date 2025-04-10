Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $316.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.25.

Humana stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.81. 792,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,096. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

