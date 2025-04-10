Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 433,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $199.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

