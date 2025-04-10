Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Releases Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 852 ($10.89). 98,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a market cap of £762.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 996 ($12.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 855.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.45.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

HFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($63,483.90). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

