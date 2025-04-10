Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 6,409 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HPE stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

