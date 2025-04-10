Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31. 376,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,776,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

