Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31. 376,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,776,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 1.91.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
