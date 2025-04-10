Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.22 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.75). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.90), with a volume of 500 shares.

Heavitree Brewery Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.23.

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

