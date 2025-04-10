Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %
DOC stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
