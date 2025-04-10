Head-To-Head Analysis: Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowhead Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowhead Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bowhead Specialty has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $1.11 billion 1.02 $18.88 million $4.77 15.92 Bowhead Specialty $425.59 million 2.94 N/A N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 6.86% 6.35% 2.41% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 6.86% 6.35% 2.41% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Bowhead Specialty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner’s insurance policies; and commercial umbrella, which offers an excess liability product to clients, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

