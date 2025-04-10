HC Wainwright Lowers Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Price Target to $44.00

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

