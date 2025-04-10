HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

