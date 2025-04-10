Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,653,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,473% from the previous session’s volume of 105,117 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 199,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 93,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 499,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the period.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

